Man arrested after downtown skirmish

Jul. 6—LA GRANDE — A man who allegedly held a woman against her will on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue was arrested on multiple charges by the La Grande Police Department.

Justin Ransford, 21, unknown address, was arrested Saturday, July 2, and charged with coercion, harassment, resisting arrest, stalking and second-degree disorderly conduct at about 11:15 p.m. When police officers arrived at the scene, Ransford was involved in an argument with a group of men who were upset because Ransford was harassing a woman.

After law enforcement officers arrived, Ransford grabbed the woman and held her against her will in an attempt to prevent law enforcement officers from arresting and handcuffing him, according to La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays. Law enforcement officers then used mild force to separate Ransford from the woman before taking him into custody.

Ransford suffered minor injuries in the incident. The La Grande Police were assisted by the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police. Hays said Ransford did not have a weapon.

Hays said that Ransford has been arrested multiple times by La Grande law enforcement officers on charges including disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and escape since September 2021. Hays said he believes most of the charges are related to mental health issues and drug dependancy.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.