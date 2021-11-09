UPDATE: Man arrested after downtown stabbing

Nov. 8—MANKATO — A man alleged stabbed another man during an argument Friday night over alcohol in a downtown Mankato bus shelter.

Christopher John Cook, 20, who has no permanent address, reportedly stabbed a man he knows in the abdomen around 11:20 p.m. near Cherry and Front streets.

Cook was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Witnesses said Cook demanded the other man give him his two small bottles of whiskey, according to the court complaint. When the man said "no," Cook allegedly hit him with a metal rod and stabbed him.

When first-responders arrived, the man was pale and bleeding heavily from a 1- to 2-inch-long stab wound.

An ambulance took the man to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. He underwent surgery and needed 5 pints of blood. He was in stable condition Saturday.

Cook ran away but was located with the help of witnesses and arrested. He had the whiskey bottles in his possession. The knife and a metal rod were recovered in the area.

The assault was captured on surveillance video, the charges say.