Man arrested for drag racing told Memphis police he just had to go to the bathroom, records show

A man was arrested for drag racing after leading police on a high-speed chase through East Memphis.

On May 4, officers were parked on Quince Road when they noticed a black Kia Forte speeding down the street.

According to an affidavit, officers followed the vehicle onto Ridgeway Road as it continued to reach dangerous speeds.

The car accelerated to approximately 100 mph on Ridgeway, where the speed limit is 45 mph.

Police said the car began swerving erratically between lanes, and the driver nearly lost control multiple times.

The vehicle then stopped for a red light at Ridgeway and Mt. Moriah Extd. before turning right in front of other drivers, nearly causing an accident.

According to the affidavit, police were able to make a traffic stop in front of a Save N Go convenience store.

The driver, identified as Kelvin Hathaway, was taken into custody.

During a search, police found a small bag of marijuana in Hathaway’s pocket, the affidavit said.

Hathaway told officers the reason he was driving so erratically was because he had to go to the bathroom, police said.

During the chase, Hathaway passed several convenience stores and other places he could have safely used the restroom, police said.

His driver’s license was suspended in 2015 for failure to appear.

His vehicle was towed to the city lot.

The marijuana police found tested positive for THC, records show.

He’s charged with drag racing, reckless driving and other crimes.

