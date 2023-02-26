Man arrested after dragging Georgia police officer during traffic stop, police say

A man was arrested after police say he dragged a police officer during a traffic stop this weekend.

According to the Barnesville Police Department, during a traffic stop on Saturday night, an officer discovered that Caleb Hoover had warrants out of Henry County.

Hoover jumped back in his car when the police officer tried to detain him, and drove away, dragging the officer a short distance and causing him minor injuries.

Police announced Sunday morning that Hoover had been arrested without incident.

