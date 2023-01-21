Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle

Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.

The man followed his stolen truck until it stopped, then confronted the driver. The driver sped away, and the man fired two shots that hit nearby homes.

Police said the man drove erratically while chasing the truck through the Columbia City neighborhood until he lost sight of it. The man never called 911 during the incident.

With the help of information from witnesses, police found the man and stopped him in his Toyota in the 9300 block of Rainier Avenue South. The man and a passenger were detained, and the man gave officers permission to remove the gun from his car.

Officers verified that the Chevrolet truck was registered to the driver of the Toyota and that it was reported stolen, but the truck was not located.

The 27-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and submitted his gun as evidence. His passenger was released from the scene, police said.