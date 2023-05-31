Man arrested after drive-by shooting injured 6 people at Orange County nightclub, deputies say

Orange County deputies said a man has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting at an Orlando club.

Investigators say six people were hurt at the Toxic Lounge in October.

Deputies said 26-year-old Cristian Burgos is in jail in connection to the crime.

Burgos is also facing federal gun charges in Seminole County or possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Burgos faces charges related to the shooting at the Toxic Lounge, as well as another shooting that occurred at the Euphoria Hookah Lounge.

Investigators have been working on this case for several months.

During his arrest, police found an AR-15 rifle in Burgos’ possession, deputies said.

Investigators said testing confirmed that the rifle matched the one used in the shootings.

Detectives believe that Burgos, who had ties to a rival nightclub, opened fire at the Toxic Lounge because it had won a bidding war to host a rap concert.

The shooting occurred while the concert was taking place, injuring six people.

Thirty minutes later, Burgos allegedly fired into the Euphoria Hookah Lounge because it was scheduled to host an after-party. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.

Channel 9 found out Burgos is no stranger to law enforcement and was arrested for a separate carjacking that led them to connect him to both shootings.