Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Seattle police arrested a man Thursday morning in connection to a drive-by shooting in the Chinatown-International District.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of South Bennett Street for reports of someone firing a gun from a car just after 6:30 a.m.

Officers found the suspect car in the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue South and made a traffic stop. Police developed probable cause to arrest the 30-year-old man for investigation of drive-by shooting.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the car and recovered a gun and 46.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine. The man was booked into the King County Jail.