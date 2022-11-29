Man arrested after driving 132 miles per hour on Route 2

Nov. 29—COLCHESTER — State police arrested a Manchester man Monday morning after they say he was driving his Range Rover at 132 miles per hour on Route 2 and then almost struck a state Department of Transportation worker.

Faizal Fasasi, 23, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving in a construction zone, endangerment of a highway worker, driving without insurance in a construction zone, disobeying the signal of a police officer in construction zone, improper passing, passing in a no-passing zone, failure to obey a stop sign, first-degree criminal trespass and interfering with a police officer.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to Corrigan Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in at Norwich Superior Court.

State police said that 10:28 a.m., troopers conducting speed enforcement on Route 2 in the area of Exit 17 clocked a 2014 Range Rover at 132 miles hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

After police turned on their lights and siren, Fasasi exited the highway at Exit 17, where they said he narrowly avoided striking a DOT worker who was working at the Exit 17/ Mill Hill Road intersection.

Before troopers lost sight of Fasasi, they saw him passing vehicles in "no passing" zones in the area of Old Hartford Road.

Troopers then searched the area and found the Range Rover parked in a garage inside a business on Old Colchester Road. Troopers then located Fasasi who they say admitted to parking inside the business in an attempt to hide from them, even though employees of the business told him to leave. Police said Fasasi was taken into custody without incident.

