Man arrested after driving through barricades of Santa parade in Tacoma

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving through barricades during a Santa parade in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to police, the 74-year-old man drove through the barricades at the intersection of South 54th Street and South Tacoma Way just after 4:30 p.m. The parade stretched from South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way to South 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.

No one was hit by the car, police said. Community members at the parade surrounded the car until police arrived and arrested the man for investigation of DUI.