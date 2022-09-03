Man arrested for driving car of man found dead in home under construction, Jacksonville police say

Loved ones have confirmed with Action News Jax that the man tragically found dead inside of an Eastside home that was under renovations, was Marc Tilly.

“He was a good person, very friendly… Just an all-around cool person,” they said.

According to court records, Tilly was a contractor doing renovations at the home on Tuesday.

Investigators found him tied up with an extension cord, along with fire burns on him and the walls throughout the home. The report states his boss last heard from him on Aug. 27.

“Nobody deserves to die that way, especially to be burned beyond recognition,” his loved ones said.

A friend who wanted to remain anonymous said she knew him through work.

“He created a pantry inside of a home for me. We did an add-on inside of a house and he created a pantry area, like he built it from scratch,” she said.

Since the murder, police say Roderick Fields has been arrested for auto theft of Tilly’s car.

Security video from a neighbor shows the Ford Flex and when it disappeared.

Investigators said the car was stolen and started tracking it down through license plate readers.

The first time they got a hit was on Aug. 27, and then they found it again on Aug. 30 when they saw Fields and detained him.

After searching Fields, police found a pair of shoes from him that had blood on them.

The report also states that Fields admitted to being in the car with an unidentified man.

The friend told us that Tilly will be missed.

“They didn’t just take a friend. They took a father, a brother a son, a fiance. They took someone good in the community,” she said.

At this time, Fields is only charged with auto theft.

Court records show Fields has a lengthy criminal history, including drug-related charges and robbery.

The Department of Corrections website shows he was released on July 29.

