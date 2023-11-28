Man arrested after driving stolen truck into vehicles at dealership, fleeing the scene

Nov. 27—A man has been arrested after stealing a truck and crashing it into six cars at the Sky Mazda car dealership, located at 4040 E. 52nd St.

On November 25, at approximately 8:44 p.m., Odessa Police responded to the area of 52nd and Tanglewood in reference to a crash.

According to a news release, investigation revealed that a subject, later identified as 30-year-old Xavier Diaz, had stolen a white Ford F-350 from the CVS parking lot. Diaz then ran red lights and drove into oncoming traffic before striking six vehicles at the Sky Mazda dealership.

Diaz then fled the scene on foot but was later located by OPD in the area of Esmond and Graves. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Diaz was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle "State Jail Felony," Leaving the Scene of an Accident "Misdemeanor B," and was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. There were no reports of any injuries.