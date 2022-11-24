Man arrested after driving into store

Nov. 23—VALDOSTA — A man was arrested on a drug charge after a vehicle struck propane tanks and a convenience store early this week, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

At approximately 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, Valdosta police officers responded to Circle K in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road.

A 911 call claimed a vehicle had struck the propane tanks and the building.

"The caller also advised that the subject in the vehicle appeared to be unresponsive," police said in a statement. "When officers arrived on the scene they found the driver ... in the driver's seat of the vehicle breathing, but not responding to commands. The vehicle was locked and still running."

Officers noticed the man's foot was on the brake but the vehicle was still in drive.

Members of the Valdosta Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.

"Personnel forced entry into (the) vehicle and he was still not responsive to emergency personnel," police said.

The driver was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, "where it was determined that he was under the influence of a narcotic," police said. Officers said they found a baggie of methamphetamine in the driver's pocket.

Upon release from the hospital, the driver was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

The 44-year-old Brooks County man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine — Schedule II and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs, police said.