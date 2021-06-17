Man arrested after driving wrong way in Burger King drive-thru

Jun. 17—A Florida man was arrested by Berea Police after they responded to a collision call at Burger King on Prince Royal Drive.

Upon arrival, officers observed Joseph O'Brien, 68, was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and unable to maintain focus according to a citation. Additionally, officers were able to smell alcohol on his breath.

According to the citation, the vehicle collision occurred because O'Brien drove his semi with a trailer through the Burger King drive-thru. The citation states the trailer ran across the front of the vehicle and dragged it back through the drive-thru. The semi attempted to back up despite striking the vehicle.

O'Brien failed his field sobriety test. While searching his vehicle, two 16 ounce alcoholic beverages were found in another plastic bag in floor of the passenger seat. Two more 16 ounce beverages were found in another plastic bag in the back of the cabin. O'Brien told officers he had drank Listerine mouthwash. He was taken to the Baptist Health Hospital where he refused a blood test.

He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree (aggravated circumstance) operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of open alcohol containers in a vehicle. O'Brien was transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man arrested for drugs and theft of baseball equipment

A Mount Vernon man was arrested by the Berea Police Department after they were called to a gas station.

Here they came into contact with Daniel Sparks, 41, of Mount Vernon, who was a suspect in a theft report for baseball equipment. Sparks was read his Miranda Rights and advised he would still speak with officers. The police officer showed photographs taken the day of the theft and Sparks said it was not him, but that the green bike with the trailer was his and he was riding the bike the days prior to the theft.

An officer confirmed they had seen Sparks on the bike several days after the bike theft. Sparks said he did know about the equipment however, and could take officers to the equipment. Officers said they would lock up his bike and take along Sparks and his juvenile daughter.

While they were taking him to the cruiser, he attempted to throw away a blue jewelry box that contained methamphetamine. Sparks confirmed the box did have methamphetamine, and officers proceeded to arrest him.

During the arrest, a baggie containing five yellow, capsule-shaped pills with the numbers '215' located in the front right watch pocket which he admitted to officers were Gabapentin. A metal drug pope was also located in the above's front left pocket, according to a citation.

At which point, Sparks led officers to the stolen property. While being escorted back from the stolen property, Sparks admitted he had stolen the property and only needed the baseball because he finds rocks.

Some of the property was returned to the owner including a blue and black Rawlings glove, blue helmet, and Evoshield knee pad. He was charged with first-degree, second offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy or possessing drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking under $500 and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Sparks was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—James Rollins, 31, Richmond, theft or unlawful taking under $500, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree promoting contraband.

—Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $500 and fraudulent use of a credit card within a six-month period.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.