TYRONE TWP. — One deputy was injured after a brief struggle with a suspect over the weekend.

Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's responded to a call Sunday, Sept. 17, about destruction of property at the Preserve Golf Club in Fenton.

Deputies were told a gray Ford Fusion had driven onto the course. The car also reportedly drove through the yards of nearby homes.

According to a press release from LCSO, when deputies arrived, the car was spotted leaving a nearby subdivision. A traffic stop was attempted at Lee Jones and Nimphie Road, but the suspect continued on Old U.S.-23 before entering southbound U.S.-23.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the vehicle north of Highland Road. The driver, a 34-year-old Fenton man, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Drug use by the suspect is being investigated. One deputy was treated for a minor injury sustained during the arrest. The suspect was lodged at the Livingston County Jail with operating under the influence of drugs, fleeing and eluding, and resisting and obstructing charges.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Fenton City Police Department.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @tess_journalist.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man arrested after driving through yards, golf course in Fenton