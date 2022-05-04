Man arrested on drug charge during a probation operation in Los Banos, police say

A Los Banos man was arrested last week after officers with multiple agencies found bags containing suspected narcotics at his residence.

On April 28, officers with the Los Banos Police Department conducted a probation compliance operation within the city along with Department of Homeland Security special agents and members of Merced County Probation, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

While conducting the operation, officers attempted to make contact with 32-year-old Joshymar Estrada at his home in the 500 block of Hardwood Court. Police said that while officers were in the front of his residence, Estrada was observed in the backyard allegedly trying to jump over his fence and discard two canvas bags.

Police said officers detained the man and searched his home according to the conditions of his probation. Authorities located two canvas bags over one kilogram of suspected cocaine, according to the release. Officers also found multiple small bags containing suspected cocaine packaged for sale.

Estrada was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony possession for sale over one pound of cocaine and violation of probation, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to Los Banos police by calling 209-827-2545 or online at City of Los Banos website. Tips can also be reported through Merced Area Crimes Stoppers website or at 855-725-2420.