Man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop

Mar. 9—A local man was arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine last week, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Phipps, 33, Eubank, was taken into custody and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The incident began on Wednesday, March 1, when Detective Trent Massey conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing the vehicle cross the center line on Jarvis Avenue. Upon running the vehicle registration, Detective Massey discovered the vehicle had a verify proof status for the insurance, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon stopping the vehicle, Massey and Detective Tan Hudson spoke to the driver, Phipps, and Hudson conducted normal traffic stop procedures, while Detective Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

Following the walk-around of the vehicle, detectives conducted a search of the car. Phipps turned over a small baggie of methamphetamine from his pocket and a container was located inside of the vehicle with methamphetamine inside of it, according to the sheriff's office.

Phipps was arrested on the scene and charged with the following:

1. Careless Driving

2. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense

The case remains under investigation by Detective Trent Massey of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.