Man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop over headlight

Jan. 30—A Somerset man was arrested last week on a drug-related charge following a traffic stop.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on January 24, 2024 at approximately 11:09 a.m., Deputy Dylan West conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated with only one headlight. Upon speaking with the driver, Dustin Barnett, 41, Somerset, Ky., Deputy West discovered Barnett had an active Pulaski County District Court warrant on him for Failure to Appear.

Barnett was removed from the vehicle at that time without incident and placed under arrest for the warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon a search, deputies discovered a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in the driver's door pocket, according to the sheriff's office, which said that Barnett was questioned about the substance and stated it was methamphetamine.

Barnett was arrested from the scene and charged with the Pulaski District Court warrant for Failure to Appear and First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Offense-Methamphetamine. Barnett was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.