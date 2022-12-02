Man arrested on drug charges

Dec. 1—Driving with his high beams on landed an El Paso man in the Ector County jail Tuesday night on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, two Odessa officers pulled over a Cadillac in the 1000 block of West County Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday because its driver failed to dim its high beams as it was approaching their patrol car from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Cadillac, Jason Carbajal, and his passenger, Odessa resident Jon Marquez, 30, appeared to be extremely nervous, but Carbajal gave the officers permission to search the car, the report stated.

One of the officers found a baggie filled with M30 pills, which are often fentanyl-laced oxycodone, and while he was handcuffing Carbajal, Marquez took off running, the report stated.

The second officer caught Marquez a few blocks away and arrested him on suspicion of evading detention, a misdemeanor, the report stated. He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting a public servant.

During the continued search of the Cadillac, the officers found more M30 pills, bringing the total weight found to 18.5 grams, according to the report. They also found methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

Carbajal, 31, admitted all of the drugs were his, according to the report.

Carbajal was arrested on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. First-degree felonies are punishable by five years to life in prison.

He was also arrested on the state jail felony of criminal mischief for causing more than $2,500 damage to one of the patrol unit's doors by kicking it, the report stated.

Carbajal remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on surety bonds totaling $108,000.

Marquez remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on bonds totaling $16,000.