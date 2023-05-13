CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A Detroit man was arrested this week on drug charges after Cheboygan County deputies made a traffic stop on Levering Road.

According to a press release from the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Levering Road at I-75 at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Both the driver, a 28 year-old man, and the passenger, a 27-year-old woman, had warrants for their arrest out of Detroit. Sheriff Tim Cook said the occupants were separated, and further discussion and conflicting stories led to the recovery of two ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $5,700.

“Based on the deputies' investigation things were not adding up, so they had the Cheboygan County K-9 and the Straits Area Narcotics Team assist," Cook said. "The drugs were located and the driver arrested for possession with intent to deliver."

Cook said the investigation is ongoing and the vehicle was forfeited as it was the conveyance for the drug sales. The woman passenger was released pending further investigation.

“This year my deputies have made an impact on getting methamphetamine off the county streets. They are doing a fantastic job,” said Cook.

Cook added that over the last three months his deputies have removed approximately a pound of meth from the streets, which has led to the arrests of six individuals and a street value of $45,000. Cook said most of the meth they are seeing in Northern Michigan is coming from downstate and is selling for approximately $100 per gram.

At this time, Cook said the driver has been lodged pending court.

Also assisting on the scene was the Michigan State Police.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Man arrested on drug charges following Cheboygan County traffic stop