Man arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at area motel

A 47-year-old man was arrested at a motel in Three Rivers on several drug charges, police said in a Tuesday press release.

Southwest Enforcement Team detectives, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and St. Joseph County Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at the Spartan Motel in Three Rivers, according to the press release.

The man, who was a guest at the motel, was arrested on an outstanding felony arrest warrant issued by St. Joseph County’s Prosecutor’s Office.

The warrant includes three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, four counts of delivery of cocaine and one count delivery of fentanyl.

During the search of the suspect’s motel room, detectives located additional evidence of drug distribution to include fentanyl, according to the release. The subject was lodged at the St. Joseph County jail pending arraignment.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Man arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at area motel