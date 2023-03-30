Man arrested on drug, gun charges as officers investigate Northlake Mall shooting

A man was arrested on drug and gun charges while police continue their investigation into a shooting outside Northlake Mall last month.

Police said in the Feb. 28 incident, they found several cars that had been shot into. They also found an abandoned minivan with one of its doors open.

In the search warrant, an officers noted seeing a large amount of marijuana in the van while investigating the shooting. They found just over 14 pounds of the drug after searching the vehicle, as well as three guns: A 9-millimeter handgun with a 30-round magazine was found in a backpack, another 9-millimeter that had been reported stolen was found under the driver’s seat, and a rifle was found on one of the seats, authorities said.

Then, police reviewed surveillance footage from Northlake. They saw several people just after 7 p.m. that day walking to the minivan. One of them was wearing a backpack, and he got inside the van and then got back out of it without his backpack, walking toward the mall.

Police said that backpack was the same one they found in the van with one of the guns and the magazine inside.

The individual, Elijah Baker, was still at the scene when officers arrived at the mall for the shooting, and they took a statement from him.

The detective who applied for the search warrant said he was already familiar with Baker because of previous gun, drug, and gang investigations. He was known to be part of a group called “Original Paper Chasers,” police said. The group has been involved with several drug, gun, shooting, and fraud-related offenses over the past few years.

Baker had been known to use social media to advertise the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, police said. He also has an extensive criminal history that includes:

Narcotic possession/possession with intent to distribute

Illegal firearm possession

Breaking and entering

Various shootings

A warrant was signed for Baker’s arrest and while authorities were looking for him, they found his brother, Bobby Leon Baker, at the home. Authorities said they smelled marijuana coming from the car Bobby was in and ultimately arrested him for possessing distribution levels of marijuana.

After arresting his brother, police knocked on the door of the home and took Elijah Baker into custody. After doing a protective sweep, authorities seized 20 items that included drugs and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

