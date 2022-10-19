Man arrested for drug possession

Oct. 18—A 28-year-old Odessa man was arrested last week after a search of his home turned up more than 4,200 grams of an antihistamine, five pounds of marijuana and 97 grams of THC wax.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers with the department's intelligence unit served a search warrant on Matthew Rodriguez's home in the 2700 block of Walnut Avenue Oct. 11 after receiving information he was dealing drugs.

In addition to the drugs, police found three guns in the home, including one that had been reported stolen to OPD, the report stated.

Because Rodriguez's home is within 1,000 feet of a park, Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone and theft of a firearm.

Ector County jail show a judge set Rodriguez's bail at $166,500 and he was released to another, unspecified, agency.