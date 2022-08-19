Man arrested for drug possession, another on warrant and other reports

Aug. 19—Police arrested Edward Gary Kearns, 49, for third-degree possession and Kevin Thomas Yanta, 25, on a Mille Lacs warrant after a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. Thursday at Euclid Avenue and West William Street.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Nathan Paul Reimers, 32, for third-degree driving while intoxicated under a controlled substance and fifth-degree possession at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct and another for disorderly conduct at 11:28 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School.

Tires slashed

Police received a report at 1:47 p.m. Thursday of tires that were reported slashed at 801 S. Fourth Ave.

Thefts reported

Deputies received a report of stolen checks from a house at 8:36 a.m. Thursday at 110 W. Main St. in Twin Lakes.

Jewelry was reported stolen from a residence at 2:08 p.m. Thursday at 1002 James Ave.

A theft was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday at 1601 W. Front St.