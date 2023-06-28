Man arrested on drug possession charges following traffic stop in Darke County

A man is facing drug possession charges after a traffic stop in Darke County Tuesday night.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop at 8:46 p.m. near the intersection of N. Main Street and Seminole Lane in Arcanum, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

An odor of marijuana was observed by the deputy coming from the vehicle.

It was discovered none of the occupants had a valid driver’s license during the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

A probable cause search was conducted and resulted in suspected cocaine and fentanyl being located on the driver.

The driver, Michael Brown, 37 of Greenville, was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and tampering with evidence.

The Greenville and Arcanum Police Departments provide mutual aid.