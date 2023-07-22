Man arrested after drugs, cash seized in Butler County

A man is in jail following an arrest by the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Taskforce on Thursday.

Dustin Briscoe, 35 of Hamilton, is facing felony charges of Possession and Trafficking of Drugs, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

BURN executed a search warrant on an apartment at the 600 block of South College Avenue in Oxford.

They found over 100 games of Methamphetamine, five grams of Fentanyl, and over $1,300 in U.S. currency in Briscoe’s possession, Sheriff Jones said.

He is currently in the Butler County Jail and under indictment in Hamilton County for similar charges.

“BURN is relentlessly investigating these drug dealers and will continue to do so,” said Sheriff Jones.