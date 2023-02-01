Man arrested after drugs intercepted

Feb. 1—Spears arrested for first degree felony trafficking

A Chesapeake man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug shipment was intercepted in West Virginia.

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor's office, on Jan. 25, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was notified by the Hurricane (West Virginia) Police Criminal Interdiction Unit that a large shipment of narcotics that was intercepted during a traffic stop.

The narcotics were to be delivered to 311 Twp. Rd. 1156 Chesapeake and after an investigation by Drug Task Force agents, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. During a search, investigators discovered and seized the following items of contraband:

—Approximately 2,500 counterfeit pills similar to what investigators are seeing at overdose scenes and are suspected to be pressed Fentanyl.

—Approximately 3,000 grams of concentrated liquid hashish oil in frozen sheets.

—An undetermined amount of marijuana.

—Seven firearms including handguns, a rifle and a shotgun as well as ammunition for each.

—Packaging and distribution materials in large quantities.

—$3,500 in cash.

Donovan Spears, 31, of Chesapeake, was arrested on two counts of first-degree felony trafficking in drugs.

He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

He will have a preliminary hearing in the Lawrence County Municipal Court on Friday.

This investigation is still ongoing.

The Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force thanked the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Hurricane Police Criminal Interdiction Unit for their cooperation.

If you suspect drug activity in your area, you can call the Drug Tip Hot Line at 740-534-5830.