Man arrested after drugs, paraphernalia found in Mercer County home

A man is facing felony drug charges following an arrest in Mercer County.

Craig Junod, 69 of Mendon, is facing a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said Tuesday.

Sheriff’s detectives were acting on information they had as part of an unrelated and ongoing investigation. They applied and obtained a search warrant for the residence at the 7700 block of Denny Road in Mendon, according to Gray.

Numerous items were found including suspected rugs and drug paraphernalia. They applied and obtained an additional warrant and discovered more suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Preliminary tests were completed and tested positive for methamphetamines, Sheriff Gray said.

Jundon was taken into custody and transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he was booked with no bond.

The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Officer for review of any additional charges.