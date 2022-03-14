Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

Mar. 14—A vehicle stopped Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Butler County resulted the arrest of a man on felony drug charges, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff's office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.

Antonio Stanley, 31, was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

Sheriff Richard Jones said in a news release the B.U.R.N. taskforce sent to media: "He has himself in quite the pickle."