Man arrested after drugs were delivered to his Lexington County home, sheriff says

A West Columbia man was arrested on multiple drug charges after he had narcotics delivered to his home last month, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Nasiyr Shem James, 28, was charged with trafficking crack, trafficking cocaine, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“Narcotics agents received a tip from a community member that James was having drugs delivered to his home to sell them in Lexington and Richland counties,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “They reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration to conduct a controlled delivery of a previously scheduled package of drugs to James’ home in West Columbia.”

After the package was delivered, agents got a search warrant to enter James’ home Jan. 31, where they found more than 2,000 fentanyl pills, a gun and ammunition, the sheriff’s department said. The agents also seized more than $5,000 in cash from the home, according to the release.

James was arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Lexington County court records show no bond was set on the charges, but James is not currently listed on the inmate roster, according to jail records.

James has pleaded guilty to three separate drug charges in the past nine years, court records show.