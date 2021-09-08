Man arrested after drunken confrontation with deputies

Sep. 8—CANNONSBURG — A drunken West Virginian landed himself in the county clink after getting into it with the law early Monday morning, according to court records.

While cops had to get a little hands-on with the suspect, it was ultimately the partition in the cruiser that dealt the worst blow, when the suspect repeatedly rammed his head against it because he felt like the deputy wasn't typing his charging papers fast enough, according to court records.

Boyd County deputies responded to the 2600 block of Oak Hill Lane Monday, for reports of screaming, fighting and loud noises, according to court records. When deputies swung by the address, the saw several people in the yard carrying on and one woman get pushed by a large man, records show.

The deputy approached the scene and was confronted by lit 33-year-old Andrew T. Adkins, of Huntington. Adkins screamed at the deputy, telling him nothing was going on, records show. When Adkins refused to comply, the deputy sized him up, determining trading hands with the 6-foot-2, 240-pound man wouldn't work out too well, according to court records.

So the deputy pulled his TASER, records show.

Adkins put his hands up and the deputy re-holstered the weapon, the citation states. But when the deputy tried to slap the bracelets on him, Adkins pulled away and knocked the officer's hand away, records show.

Another deputy arrived on scene and briefly cooled things down — records show Adkins brought the situation back to a boiling a point when asked for ID, by pulling his wallet out of his pocket and chucking it at a deputy, striking the officer in the leg.

Adkins was placed into custody, stringing together a profanity-laced rant on the way to the jail house — at one point, records show Adkins threatened to hunt down the deputy whenever he got out of jail.

Outside the Boyd County Detention Center, the deputy typed away at the criminal citation, when Adkins grew agitated, records show.

That's when the suspect repeatedly rammed his head into the partition, forcing a jailer's deputy to intervene for Adkins' safety, records show.

Bleeding from the head, Adkins was taken to King's Daughter's Medical Center for assessment, where he again acted up in the ER, records show.

Adkins was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.

