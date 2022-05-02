Man arrested for DUI after allegedly hitting person, police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting a person with his car.

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded at about 1:45 a.m. on May 1 to the area of South Lamar just south of Belk Boulevard for a report of a car versus a pedestrian wreck.

Officers arrived and began to give aid to the person who have been hit, a release said.

While talking with the driver, Samuel Jared Brown, 24, of Oxford, officers suspected he was under the influence.

Police also determined that Brown had left the roadway and struck the victim while they were walking in the grass, a release said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and then flown to Regional One Medical Center.

According to police, he is in stable condition.

After a DUI investigation was completed, Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI and open container.

Brown was given a bond of $25,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

