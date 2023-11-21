Man arrested on DUI charges in Palm Springs crash that killed three people

A 52-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed three people on Gene Autry Trail during a sandstorm that had caused drivers to slow because of low visibility.

Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick was arrested last week on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Palm Springs police announced Tuesday.

He is being held in the county jail in Indio without bail, according to jail records. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office approved the charges in October.

Kirkpatrick was arrested a little over two months after the crash, which occurred on Sept. 3 at just before 3 p.m. on Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela. Police said two northbound drivers had slowed down because of low visibility, but a third driver did not slow down and rear-ended one of the vehicles, which then collided with the other.

The driver and two back seat passengers in the first car that was struck died in the crash. The coroner later identified the driver as 29-year-old Millicent Lewis, while the passengers were identified as 32-year-old Yovani Aguilera Tapia and 29-year-old David Losacco. All were from Escondido.

Losacco's father, Tim Loscacco, told 10News San Diego that his son and Tapia were a couple and had traveled to Palm Springs with friends to stay at an RV resort. He said Lewis was one of their friends and the three were driving in the middle car in the three-car collision.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man charged with DUI in Palm Springs crash that killed 3 people