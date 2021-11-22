Man arrested on DUI charges after Sunday morning crash hospitalizes another

Nov. 22—One man has been hospitalized and another arrested after an early-morning crash Sunday on Sandtown Road in Marietta.

Ivan Gonzalez, 20, of Marietta, was driving on Sandtown Road near Powder Springs Road around 6 a.m. when he made a left turn into a parking lot, according to the Marietta Police Department. Gonzalez turned into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, before his car was pushed backward into another vehicle.

The driver of the truck, Jose Galvan-Trejo, 53, of Smyrna, was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Gonzalez was charged with driving under the influence, serious injury by motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield, and permit violations. He was booked into the Cobb County jail. Police said additional charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (770) 794-5352.