Man arrested for DUI in Chowchilla, officials say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old from Madera was arrested Sunday after being stopped for a traffic stop by officers, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.

Officials say just after midnight officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the 100 block of N. 1st Street.

The driver, Carlos Gonzalez, 25, was found to be intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit, according to officials.

Gonzalez was arrested for DUI and booked into the Madera County Jail.

The Chowchilla Police Department is reminding people to designate a sober driver if they plan to drink while celebrating the holidays.

Officials say officers will be looking out for impaired drivers through Christmas and New Year’s.

