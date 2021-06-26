Man arrested for DUI after crash in Pickwick parking lot

Jun. 26—A 20-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after a preliminary test after crashing his vehicle showed his blood alcohol level was 2.5 times the legal limit.

A Duluth police officer noticed the man driving a vehicle at a high speed through the Pickwick Restaurant parking lot on East Superior Street shortly before 3 a.m., according to a news release from the police department. The vehicle hit a grass knoll and became airborne, crashing into a light pole.

"Pedestrians were in the area, but thankfully no one, including the driver, was injured," the release said.

The man was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and awaits a formal charge of third-degree DUI. The News Tribune typically does not name people before they have been charged.

"The Duluth Police Department would like to remind you of the dangers of drinking and driving," the release said. "Find a sober ride home."