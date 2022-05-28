Man arrested for DUI after crashing into school bus in Indiana County

A man was arrested for DUI after he was found to be under the influence when he crashed his car into a school bus in Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, units were sent to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on state Route 286 near Hamill Road in White Township around 2:11 p.m. Friday.

Police said responding troopers learned the 31-year-old’s sedan had crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a westbound school bus occupied by the driver and 13 students.

The school bus driver and all of the students weren’t injured. The sedan driver sustained minor injuries.

According to police, he was the only one in the car and he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and later released.

Charges against the suspect are pending laboratory blood test results.

