Man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into Sioux Falls police car

A man was arrested for DUI after he ran a vehicle into a Sioux Falls Police squad car early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on 10th Street going west near Reid Street by the viaduct, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

An officer saw a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driving the wrong way and turned on his lights, waiting for the Jeep to stop. The officer was going about 5 mph when the Jeep, estimated to be going about 25 mph, hit him, Clemens said.

The 37-year-old driver of the Jeep was arrested for DUI and other traffic violations. The officer experienced some minor knee pain but was not seriously injured.

The driver of the Jeep suffered no injuries, Clemens said.

