Man arrested for DUI after driving through Claire's

Jun. 23—A Stillwater man was placed under arrest for being suspected of driving under the influence of drugs after driving through Claire's on Tuesday evening.

Brendan Presley, 18, was driving a 2013 Chevy Silverado eastbound through the parking lot in the 700 block of Perkins Road.

According to the collision report written by Stillwater Officer Trevor Meridith, Presley struck a curb and then drove into Claire's.

Meridith wrote in the report he was told by Presley that due to the stitches on his left hand, he blacked out for a short period of time, and he didn't feel good.

The manager of the Claire's store posted in a Stillwater community Facebook group that no employees or customers inside the store were injured.

"Thank you all for your concern, and hopefully we will get a mini remodel and be back up and running soon," she wrote.

Presley was transported to the city jail Tuesday and then transported to Payne County Jail on Wednesday, and a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance was filed.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday and will return to court Aug. 10.