Man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run in Thanksgiving crash that killed Concord 86-year-old

(KRON) — A 19-year-old Concord man was arrested and charged in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man on Thanksgiving night, the Concord Police Department said.

The crash happened at around 6:49 p.m. on Oak Grove Road. The elderly victim died at John Muir Hospital.

Damian Lopez-Avelino was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run with injury and driving a motor vehicle while unlicensed.

Lopez-Avelino is now being held at the Martinez Detention Facility with no bail.

“This event was truly a tragedy for our community and we are committed to working with our partners at the District Attorney’s Office to bring justice to the victims and their families,” Concord police said.

