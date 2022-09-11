Man arrested for DUI, other charges after two car accidents in Scottsdale

A man was arrested after connection to two separate car accidents early on Sunday morning, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

A man was arrested in connection to two separate car accidents early on Sunday morning, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said that 47-year-old Spencer Stant was driving a white Chevy Tahoe when he collided with two cars stopped at the intersection of Scottsdale Road and McDowell Road around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. One of the two vehicles was a Scottsdale Police Department patrol vehicle, and the officer inside sustained minor injuries.

Stant continued driving south on Scottsdale Road and was observed entering the eastbound Loop 202 freeway by another Scottsdale police officer. Multiple patrol vehicles followed Stant and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Stant failed to stop for the emergency lights and sirens, according to Scottsdale police.

Authorities said that the pursuing police officers discontinued their attempts to stop the vehicle and turned off their emergency sirens. They followed the Tahoe from behind before Stant collided with another car on the U.S. 60 at Alma School Road, which disabled his vehicle. Only minor injuries were sustained in the accident.

Officers arrested Stant without resistance following the crash, and he was booked on charges of extreme DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to stop for police vehicles, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said that Stant has been released but faces long-form charges. No additional information is available at this time.

