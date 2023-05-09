Man arrested for DUI slips out of handcuffs, attempts carjacking, deputies say

May 9—A Gainesville man arrested for DUI slipped out of his handcuffs in a police cruiser, ran to a nearby gas station and tried to carjack someone, according to authorities.

Roy Mugambi Wanjohi, 29, was charged with escape and hijacking a motor vehicle, which are both felonies, along with a slew of misdemeanors.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they stopped Wanjohi on Limestone Parkway and arrested him for DUI of alcohol-less safe.

Wanjohi was handcuffed and placed in the back of the patrol car while deputies took his passenger into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Williams said Wanjohi slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped after opening the patrol car door.

"While on the run, Wanjohi attempted to carjack a vehicle at the Chevron gas station at the Limestone/Clarks Bridge Road intersection," Williams wrote in an email.

After failing to take the vehicle, Wanjohi ran off again.

A dog-tracking unit pursued Wanjohi to the 100 block of Clarks Bridge Road, where the man was found hiding in a car in a home's carport.

"Wanjohi continued to try and slip out of his handcuffs until he was at the Hall County Jail," Williams wrote.

Wanjohi remains in the jail with no bond. He was additionally charged with theft by taking, interference with government property, obstruction, criminal trespass, speeding and driving while his license was suspended/revoked.

Though the legal limit in Georgia for blood alcohol concentration is 0.08, law enforcement can still charge DUI (less safe) if the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol "to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive," according to Georgia law.