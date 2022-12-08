Man arrested during dinner date in Seattle on suspicion of child molestation, sexual exploitation

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A man was arrested Friday after being accused of child molestation and sexual exploitation, the Seattle Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to police, in September, detectives began investigating a suspect accused of child molestation and sexual exploitation.

On Friday, Dec. 2, officers found the man eating at a restaurant with a woman on what appeared to be a date.

The man was arrested on a $250,000 felony warrant, police said.

Recommended Stories