Man arrested during dinner date in Seattle on suspicion of child molestation, sexual exploitation
A man was arrested Friday after being accused of child molestation and sexual exploitation, the Seattle Police Department announced Wednesday.
According to police, in September, detectives began investigating a suspect accused of child molestation and sexual exploitation.
On Friday, Dec. 2, officers found the man eating at a restaurant with a woman on what appeared to be a date.
The man was arrested on a $250,000 felony warrant, police said.
