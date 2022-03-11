Man arrested during wedding avoids jail time

Mar. 10—ROWLEY — A Lowell man who attended a November wedding but ended up behind bars after getting into a drunken confrontation with police avoided jail time Wednesday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges in Newburyport District Court.

Keith Masse, 49, of East Meadow Lane was also charged with assault and battery on a family/household after police say he grabbed his wife's hair in an effort to keep her from leaving their car. The charge was dropped after the wife invoked her right not to testify against her husband, according to court records.

Both charges were placed on file for nine months.

His wife, Renee Masse, was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. While standing beside her husband, she pleaded guilty to the charges and received the same sentence.

But Judge Peter Doyle told them that should they be charged with any new offenses during that time, they could be thrown in jail.

Rowley police Sgt. David MacMullen, in his report, said he responded to a disturbance outside the Briar Barn Inn on Nov. 6 about 5 p.m. involving a woman being pushed into a car by a man who at the same time was pulling her hair.

MacMullen pulled behind the Masse's blue Ford Escape and saw that Renee Masse was partially out of the passenger side door when Keith Masse pulled her back in the car by her hair.

When MacMullen addressed the Masses, Keith Masse said "(expletive) you" to him multiple times.

In addition to appearing "agitated," Masse seemed intoxicated. Renne Massey told her husband to be quiet as she explained they were at the inn for a wedding. Renee Massey tried exiting the Escape but managed only one step before falling back in the car hitting her head in the process. She too, according to MacMullen, appeared intoxicated.

"I told her to just stay seated as we spoke. K Masse at the time was pointing his finger and telling me to go home" MacMullen wrote in his report.

Keith Masse exited the car and became so belligerent that he was warned that he would be Tasered if he did not cooperate. However, he failed to heed MacMullen's warning and was zapped with MacMullen's Taser on his leg.

By this time, Rowley police Officer Lucas Tubbs had arrived on scene to help. As Tubbs and MacMullen were pacifying Keith Masse, Renee "began yelling and screaming and jumped into the middle of the struggle," MacMullen wrote in his report.

With Tubbs holding onto Keith Masse, MacMullen grabbed Renee Masse and handcuffed her. A small crowd of onlookers, including relatives of the Masses, had been watching this scene unfold leading to the disorderly conduct charges, according to MacMullen's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport.

