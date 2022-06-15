Man arrested for DWI and other reports

Jun. 15—Man arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Jordan Michael Sullivan, 33, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, driving after revocation and speeding after a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 251 and 860th Avenue in Hollandale.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 5:46 p.m. Friday at 1405 W. Ninth St.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 8:11 a.m. Friday at 121 Lake Chapeau Drive.

A person reported theft by fraud at 10:21 a.m. Sunday at 716 Lincoln Ave. The caller had reportedly purchased four tires through Venmo and was supposed to have the tires delivered. The person never delivered the tires and deactivated their Venmo account.

Police received a report at 11:40 a.m. Monday of a person who lost $3,000 in a fraudulent car purchase on Ebay.

Police received a report at 3:32 p.m. Monday of a rent-to-own scam at 1512 W. Front St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 8:29 p.m. Friday of a group of 18-year-old males that jumped a juvenile boy.

Thefts reported

A ring and billfold were reported stolen from a residence at 9:24 p.m. Friday at 2225 Milo Ave.

A bike was reported stolen at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at 2221 E. Main St.

Three wheels were reported stolen off of a car at 7:56 a.m. Monday at 2307 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Police received a report at 11:10 a.m. Monday of smoke detectors that were stolen by a former tenant at 115 E. Clark St.

An E-bike was reported stolen at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 118 W. Clark St.

Man arrested on warrant, charge

Police arrested Todd Alan Rietveld, 61, on a Mower County warrant and domestic assault at 7:53 p.m. Saturday at 805 S. First Ave.

Property reported damaged

Police received a report of a person damaging property at 5:53 p.m. Sunday at 115 E. Clark St.

Vehicles keyed

Vehicles were reported keyed at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at 1214 Sheridan St.

Camper damaged

Damage was reported to a camper at 2:10 p.m. Monday at 811 Freeborn Ave.

Story continues

Scam reported

Police received a report at 2:25 p.m. Monday of a scam at 1452 W. Main St.

Graffiti reported on building

Graffiti was reported on the back of a building at 3:12 p.m. Monday at 1311 W. Front St.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 9:46 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St.

1 arrested on OFP violation

Police arrested Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 21, on an order for protection violation at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 1304 Fairlane Terrace.