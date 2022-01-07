Man arrested early Friday on suspicion of murder in Whatcom County

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Everson Police Department has booked a 20-year-old man into the Whatcom County Jail Friday on suspicion of murder.

According to the jail’s log, Ethan M. Knight, was booked at 2:57 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Corrections Sergeant Glen Fair told The Bellingham Herald that the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest, but that the incident occurred within Everson city limits.

No information about the victim in the alleged crime was immediately available, but The Bellingham Herald has reached out to Everson Police Chief Dan MacPhee and the sheriff’s office for more information.

According to Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs records, there has not been a reported murder in Everson since 2002.