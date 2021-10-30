Man arrested in Enfield on burglary, threatening charges: police

Oct. 30—ENFIELD — Police on Wednesday arrested a man on multiple charges in connection with a September burglary when he allegedly broke into a relative's home who had a no-contact protective order against him.

The man, Karari Jenkins, 32, of Lincoln Street, was charged in a warrant with second-degree burglary, violating a protective order, and second-degree threatening.

According to Chief Alaric Fox, on Sept. 17, Jenkins and two others broke into the home of a relative of Jenkins and demanded money.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Jenkins in the driveway of the same address where the original incident occurred.

Fox said during the arrest Jenkins became argumentative, resisted, did not comply with verbal commands, and tried to break away from police.

During the struggle, police said Jenkins attempted to swallow a bag, which was later identified as containing fentanyl.

Fox said police found 100 individual sleeves that contained the drug. Police said they also found a folding knife.

As a result, Jenkins also faced additional charges including a second count of violating a protective order, disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence, interfering with police, and possession with intent to sell.

Jenkins is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on an $80,000 bond with his next court appearance scheduled for Nov. 19 at Hartford Superior Court.

