Man arrested after entering Merlo Institute campus with multiple firearms

The Edward C. Merlo Institute of Environmental Technology is located at 1670 E. Sixth St. in Stockton.

The Merlo Institute was placed on lockdown Thursday after a man with four firearms breached the school campus, according to Stockton Unified School District.

According to reports, the man climbed a fence and went on school property before being arrested by Stockton Police.

SUSD said the man was in custody. Stockton Police have not yet responded for comment.

Consultant: Stockton Unified's safety plans dated or out of compliance with state law

Read more: Stagg High School security checkpoint unmanned when student was stabbed to death

Merlo Institute was placed on lockdown at 2:51 p.m., according to Stockton Unified.

In a letter to parents, the district said the man did not get near students or classrooms, but did get on the perimeter of the Merlo Institute campus.

This is a developing story. Return to recordnet.com for more information.

Record reporter Ben Irwin covers Stockton and San Joaquin County government. He can be reached at birwin@recordnet.com or on Twitter @B1rwin. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton school on lockdown after intruder enters with multiple guns