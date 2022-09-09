Man arrested after entering Merlo Institute campus with multiple firearms
The Merlo Institute was placed on lockdown Thursday after a man with four firearms breached the school campus, according to Stockton Unified School District.
According to reports, the man climbed a fence and went on school property before being arrested by Stockton Police.
SUSD said the man was in custody. Stockton Police have not yet responded for comment.
Merlo Institute was placed on lockdown at 2:51 p.m., according to Stockton Unified.
In a letter to parents, the district said the man did not get near students or classrooms, but did get on the perimeter of the Merlo Institute campus.
This is a developing story. Return to recordnet.com for more information.
