Man arrested, expected to face multiple felony charges in Battle Creek armed robbery

BATTLE CREEK — One man has been arrested and is expected to face multiple felony charges following an armed robbery on Battle Creek Avenue Monday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery in the 100 block of Battle Creek Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Police Department. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Battle Creek woman at the scene, who said she had been robbed inside of her Battle Creek Avenue home at gunpoint.

The victim confirmed that money had been taken from her during the incident.

After further investigation, police identified the suspect as a 48-year-old Battle Creek man. The suspect was located within minutes by responding road patrol officers, police said.

Two firearms were also found during the investigation that police believe may have been used in the robbery.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and is currently lodged at Calhoun County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on multiple felony charges, police said.

Further details have not been released.

