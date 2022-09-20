Man arrested after explosive devices removed from Aberdeen hotel room

Aberdeen police arrested a man on Friday after finding improvised explosive devices in his hotel room on Friday.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers received a call from a mental health response team who said a man was claiming he had altered fireworks into explosives.

Officers arrived at a hotel in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street where they saw what appeared to be improvised explosive devices, and other items used to modify or build explosives, in plain view in a hotel room.

Adjacent hotel rooms were evacuated, and the man was detained.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called. Several “viable devices” were removed from the room.

After further investigation, the suspect, a 51-year-old Grays Harbor County resident, was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail, and later the Grays Harbor County Jail, on possession of incendiary devices pending review and formal charging by the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated and it appears there is no further danger to the public.

