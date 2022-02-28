Man arrested after Export standoff, accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with shotgun

Feb. 28—A former Export man remains in jail without bond after a standoff with police late Friday outside a former girlfriend's residence, where he is accused of threatening her with a shotgun, according to state police.

Alvin A. Kovatch Jr., 38, was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and harassment after the incident that began about 9 p.m. Friday and lasted about two and a half hours, prompting a section of Italy Road in Export to be closed.

According to court papers, a woman said she arrived home, unlocked her door and discovered Kovatch standing inside the kitchen area. She told police that she broke up with Kovatch last summer and had him evicted from the residence in July.

When she saw him in her house, the woman told Kovatch, who has also lived in Greensburg, that he was not permitted there. Kovatch shoved her and told her he was not leaving, according to police. The woman told troopers she walked outside to call 911 and looked back toward the doorway.

"She looked back toward the door and saw Kovatch standing there with a shotgun in his hands. (She) said she didn't own any firearms or have any in the residence," Trooper Jacob Feryus wrote in court documents.

The woman drove from the residence to meet troopers down the road "at a safe location." Troopers were assisted by Murrysville police. They surrounded the home after Kovatch ignored repeated phone calls and attempts by loud speaker for him to surrender.

State police activated its Special Emergency Response Team during the standoff.

Feryus said police could see him inside the residence.

About 11:30 p.m., police reported Kovatch exited the home with his hands over his head and surrendered.

Troopers seized two rifles and two shotguns they found inside the home after Kovatch was taken into custody.

Kovatch was arraigned Saturday before night court Judge Tamara Mahady who ordered him held in the county jail without bond.

According to online dockets, Kovatch received a six-month probation sentence for disorderly conduct filed by Delmont police in 2013. He also has two DUI convictions, according to court records.

Story continues

Kovatch did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .